The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $40.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 215,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. V.F. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

