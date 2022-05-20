The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $43.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

SU traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 285,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

