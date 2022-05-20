The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $162.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.65. 3,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,507. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.