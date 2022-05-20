The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

HCKT opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 194.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

