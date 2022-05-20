The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $39,335.28 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $287.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,522. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

