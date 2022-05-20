The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 261,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,589,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

