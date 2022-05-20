The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

