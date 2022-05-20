The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $865.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.