The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.47. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,898. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.