The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Timken alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 403,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.