The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CFO Scott Goldenberg Sells 30,000 Shares

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,709,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,189. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

