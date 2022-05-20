The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $2,186,880.08 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 15,709,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
