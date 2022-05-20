The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $2,186,880.08 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 15,709,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

