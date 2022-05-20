The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the lowest is $108.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $445.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $445.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $492.35 million, with estimates ranging from $491.30 million to $493.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.07 on Friday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

