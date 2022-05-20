Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

THR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $497.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermon Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Thermon Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

