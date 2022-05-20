TheStreet Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to D+

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

EGO stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

