TheStreet Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to D+

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

