THG (LON:THG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 391.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 217 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 485.40 ($5.98).

LON THG opened at GBX 142.55 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.70. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 687 ($8.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.27.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

