THG (LON:THG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($5.98).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 142.55 ($1.76) on Friday. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 687 ($8.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

