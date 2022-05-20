Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. 8,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

