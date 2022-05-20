Tigress Financial Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $282.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

CAT traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,548. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

