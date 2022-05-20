Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TTR opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$109.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.87 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

