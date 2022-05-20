TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

