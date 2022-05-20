Tony Strange Acquires 36,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 509,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,943. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.