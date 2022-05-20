Tony Strange Acquires 36,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 509,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,943. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
