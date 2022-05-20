Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$102.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of TD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 127,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,951,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

