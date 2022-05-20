Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.17.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,428. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$80.68 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$165.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$96.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

