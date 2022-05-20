Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

NYSE TD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.85. 52,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,160. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,922,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

