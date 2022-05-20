TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 3,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,016 shares of company stock worth $1,643,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

