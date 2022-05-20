TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

