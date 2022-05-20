Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $48.00 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

