Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $39,815.52.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $19,290.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,393. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.