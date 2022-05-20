Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Steven B. Lee Acquires 5,000 Shares

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TIG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 131,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.65. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

