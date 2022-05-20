Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $326.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $17.63.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

