Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of TG stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $16.14.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
