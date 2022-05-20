Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of TG stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tredegar by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 92,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 182.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

