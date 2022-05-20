Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. Trex has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

