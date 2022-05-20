Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

TREX stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. Trex has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

