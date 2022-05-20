Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5289 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.87. 53,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

