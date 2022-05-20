Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,960,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,707,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,017,000 after acquiring an additional 633,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

