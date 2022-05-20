Tritax EuroBox’s (EBOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LON:EBOX opened at GBX 95.75 ($1.18) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.73. The stock has a market cap of £404.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

