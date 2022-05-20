Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.81.

Several brokerages have commented on TBK. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,219,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

