Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $912.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $12,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

