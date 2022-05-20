trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 313.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.98 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

