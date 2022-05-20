trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $2.40

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

trivago stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 5,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.98 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

