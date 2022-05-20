Truist Financial Cuts Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $18.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

GSBD traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

