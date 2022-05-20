Truist Financial Trims Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$45.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.05.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$28.65 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

