TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

TTGPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

