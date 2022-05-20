TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,974,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $62.40 on Friday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.