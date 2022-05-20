TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in TTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.