Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

