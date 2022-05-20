Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.
OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.92 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
