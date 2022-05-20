TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

TSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in TuSimple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. 30,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.62.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

